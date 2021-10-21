COVID-19 pop-up booster shot clinic in Lynnwood Oct. 29

The Lynnwood-based Korean Women’s Association is hosting a pop-up vaccine clinic offering COVID-19 Pfizer booster shots, as well as first doses for those who have not been vaccinated, on Friday, Oct. 29 at the Lynnwood Ju Clinic parking lot, 4629 168th St. S.W. Unit F.

Call 425-742-6396 to make an appointment, and also to request help with transportation services.

Second doses and booster shots will be offered on Friday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

A COVID-10 vaccination record card is required for a booster shot.