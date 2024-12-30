Craft and Chat online with Sno-Isle Libraries Jan. 8

Calling all yarn crafters. Sno-Isle Libraries is hosting a Craft and Chat online social event from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8. It’s not a class, but a monthly opportunity to share skills, learn about library resources and make connections with fellow crafters.

Whether you make garments, gifts, home décor, or amigurumi, you can use yarn to create a wide variety of beautiful and interesting objects. Bring your current knit or crochet project and connect with your fellow crafters.

Hosted by Leah from the Mill Creek Library.

Registration is required to receive a reminder email with the Zoom link 24 hours before the event begins. If you register less than 24 hours before the event, your confirmation email will include the Zoom link.

You can learn more and register here.