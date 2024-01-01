Crafting for Night Owls offered online through Sno-Isle Libraries Jan. 5

Are you at your most creative at night? Craft and Chat — Crafting for Night Owls — is an online social event presented through Sno-Isle Libraries. Running from 9-10:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, it offers you the opportunity to skill share, learn about library resources and make connections with fellow crafters.

All types of crafts are welcome.

Registration is required at this link to receive a reminder email with the Zoom link 24 hours before the event begins. If you register less than 24 hours before the event, your confirmation email will have the Zoom link.