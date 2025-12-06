Create a smiley snowman during Dec. 13 art workshop at Lynnwood Library

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Adults are invited to a Smiley Snowman art workshop from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13 at the Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Participants will learn techniques to bring a smiley snowman to life with vibrant colors and playful details, using pastels and markers.

The class is taught by Maria Casey, who holds a bachelor’s degree in interior design from Universidad Femenina de Mexico and a Diplome’ de Maitre de Formation de Pebeo in Art from Provence, France. She serves as art instructor at schools in the Seattle Archdiocese and also collaborates with organizations to help Latino and Hispanic children understand their culture and identity through the arts.

This is a bilingual program in English and Spanish. Registration is required. You can register and learn more here.