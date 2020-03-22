Creative Retirement Institute is going online — temporarily

The Creative Retirement Institute (CRI) is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by going online, at least in part.

CRI, an organization affiliated with Edmonds Community College and located on the Edmonds CC campus, is a member-driven, self-supporting organization whose mission is to provide affordable, quality, lifelong learning opportunities for adults in a supportive environment.

Spring term, all CRI classes scheduled between April 13 and May 31 are either canceled or will be taught online. Currently, any class that starts on June 1 or later and is not becoming an online class will be taught in the familiar face-to-face format.

These face-to-face classes are not presently open for additional registration. They may be reopened for registration or canceled later, depending on the recommendations that come from the Center for Disease Control. You can, however, register for the 12 online classes. Go to the CRI website and click on either the Register Now button or the Online User Guide for detailed instructions. If that fails, call the office at 425-640-1830.

If you are enrolled in a class for spring term that is canceled, you will be given a refund. If one of your classes is scheduled for online delivery and you do not wish to take it online, you can cancel and be given a refund.

Registrants are asked to be patient about receiving their refunds.

Efforts are currently underway to identify classes for fall term. If possible, classes that were canceled spring term will be offered again in fall term. All classes for fall term will be listed in the fall catalogue.

Organizers say they have made these decisions with a heavy heart, and stress that offering online classes is only for this emergency situation. One of the rewarding features about classes at CRI are the incredible classroom discussions that frequently develop. Many of the students return quarter after quarter to take additional classes. Consequently, friendships develop and delightful social interactions occur.

Staff are available to help you online at www.edcc.edu/cri), by email at cri@edcc.edu or by phone at 425-640-1830.