Creative Retirement Institute offering classes at Edmonds College during spring term

Although there are only six more weeks remaining in the spring term at Edmonds College, there are a dozen classes for you to enjoy with the Creative Retirement Institute (CRI). Partnering with Edmonds College, CRI’s mission is to provide quality, lifelong learning opportunities for adults in a supportive environment.

For instance, as the U.S. struggles to sort out its new relationship with China, a class on modern China would give you a better understanding of what the issues are. If literature is more where your interests lie, a discussion on Shakespeare’s Henry IV, Part 2, might fit the bill. Or if you are intrigued by the natural wonders of nature, a course about the subtle, and sometimes not-so-subtle differences, between porpoises and dolphins might be more to your liking. And if none of these topics wet your whistle, there are several others to choose from.

All the classes are taught via the Zoom platform. There is one class a week and the weekly lectures range from one to four hours.

A complete list of the courses and the name of the instructors is below.

To register for a course, go to www.edmomds.edu/cri. Once you are at the CRI page, go to “How to Register” on the right-side bar. Click on this and you will be taken to detailed instructions about registering for classes. And if you would like a hard copy of the description of the courses, the bios of the instructors and the calendar, click anyplace in the picture of the brochure cover and you will be taken to a printable pdf file.

If you want a quick refresher on how to use Zoom, information is available on the CRI website. To find it, click on “Zoom Resources” on the right-side bar.

If you need help registering for a class or using Zoom, email cri@edmonds.edu or leave a message at 425-640-1830. Someone will get back to you as soon as they can.