Creative Retirement Institute to celebrate 30th anniversary Aug. 22 at Edmonds College

The Creative Retirement Institute at Edmonds College is celebrating its 30th anniversary on Tuesday, Aug. 22, and you are invited to attend.

The celebration will run from 2-4 p.m. at the college’s Woodway Hall and is open to anyone — regardless of whether you have taken Creative Retirement Institute (CRI) classes.

According to a CRI announcement, the organization “has thrived for three decades thanks to the volunteers who seek, with ongoing intellectual curiosity, the answers to questions that they may have carried with them for a short time or throughout their careers.

“We all ponder our circumstances and the universe uniquely and our wonder extends well beyond our employment, friends and family life. “

Among the CRI classes:

What happened that produced the American Civil War? Was it inevitable?

How and why do delicate butterflies cross this great continent?

How did Charlie Parker or Dizzy Gillespie influence Miles Davis?

How is chocolate made and why is it so irresistible?

What is the scientific truth behind the benefits of skin creams?

Is there really a present day deterioration of modern democracy?

Exactly who is Aristotle and how did he influence our world?

How did the Great War devastate the West?

AI? How can I prepare for artificial intelligence?

I see them often, but I want to understand the ins and outs of tidal flats’ marine life and the Olympic Mountain glaciers.

In a small special group, explore and discuss folk dancing, Shakespeare, or spiritual poetry.

And by the way, ……how have we come to the James Webb telescope?

These classes, in-person or via Zoom, are taught by dynamic instructors. Many of them are retired university professors who just can’t stop teaching, especially for cheerful worldly students. And as students, who wouldn’t enjoy listening to experts, with lively give and take, without paperwork or exams.

There is no cost for Aug. 22 event but the space is limited. RSVPs are requested by emailing cri@edmonds.edu or calling 425-640-1830. Light jazz will be provided by Jake Bergevin.