Crews continue to clear Lynnwood roads, city council reschedules meeting

As more snow fell over Lynnwood Monday, the city’s public works crews continue their efforts to make road conditions as safe as possible for drivers.

With the National Weather Service predicting more snow throughout the week, crews will continue to run the same equipment — four sanders with plows on them and one deicing truck — 24 hours a day, working in 12-hour shifts, the city said.

Here are the latest weather-related changes:

– All Edmonds School District schools and programs were closed Monday and will be closed on Tuesday.

-The city council’s Monday business meeting was canceled. The council will reconvene for its work session meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

-Edmonds Community College canceled all classes — evening and online included — and activities, both Monday and Tuesday.

For city-related updates visit the City of Lynnwood Facebook page.