Crews finish improvements on Lift Station 4, continue work on Life Station 8

Although the City of Lynnwood has completed work on Lift Station 4, crews are continue their efforts on Lift Station 8, located at the former Edmonds School District bus barn.

The Sewer and Lift Stations 4 & 8 Improvements project is the final of four related sewer projects. The Lift Station 4 part of the project is located on Alderwood Mall Parkway, northeast of the Alderwood Mall. The project includes improvements to the sewer lines and pumps to enhance the capacity and life span of Lift Station 4.

The Lift Station 8 part of the project is located on Alderwood Mall Boulevard, south of the Alderwood Mall. The project will provide a new submersible pump station with greater capacity to meet the needs of future growth.

As of Nov. 6, crews working on Lift Station 8:

Continue to install new piping on the lift station site and reconfiguring existing pipe for connection to the new facility.

Continue to install electrical conduit and wiring for primary power to the facility, an emergency generator and telemetry controls for operations.

Backfill areas of the site as pipe and conduits are installed.

Prepare for upcoming work, which includes constructing concrete generator and electrical slabs and installing the permanent connection to the force main pipe installed during the city’s previous Project 3.

Drivers are advised to follow traffic control when crews are working.

Additionally, approximately 1,200 linear feet of gravity sewer will be up-sized and a new section of 100 linear feet of force main will be installed. The project also requires replacing approximately 700 linear feet of an existing 54-inch storm pipe. According to the city, the existing pipe has reached the end of its useful life.

The improvements are scheduled to be completed this fall.