Crews make progress on 196th St. SW redevelopment project

As work crews break ground on 196th Street Southwest, commuters have begun to see early stages of the street-widening project for one of the city’s major roadways.

Earlier this month, traffic cones and reader boards began decorating 196th Street Southwest as work began in earnest on the 196th Street Southwest Improvements project. Earlier this month, Lynnwood staff held an online project update for community members.

Plans for the project include widening the roadway from the Lynnwood Convention Center at 36th Avenue West to Fred Meyer at 48th Avenue West by turning the five lanes into seven lanes and adding a landscaped median and 12-foot-wide sidewalks. The additional lanes on each side of the road will accommodate left- and U-turn lanes as well as bus use.

The work is projected to cost $40 million and is scheduled to be completed by mid-2023, before the arrival of Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link light rail station in 2024. The east-to-west arterial currently serves 60,000 daily drivers.

During the redevelopment, power lines on both sides of the roadway will be relocated underground. Starting March 1, crews will begin digging to confirm the locations for future underground utility placement. Other work during the week will include placing sewer lines near 48th Avenue West, heading east installing water lines.

Some work is already underway. As part of the right-of-way acquisition, the city obtained property at the corner of 196th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West (former location of Precision Auto Tune and Liberty Tax). For weeks, crews have been working to clean hazardous waste in the soil from the auto shop.

For more information about construction, contact the construction hotline at 425-224-2440 or email 196street@LynnwoodWA.gov. Additional information about the project can be found at www.LynnwoodWA.gov/196street.