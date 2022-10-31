Cross country K-8 end-of-season winners Posted: October 31, 2022 29 College Place Middle School hosted the Edmonds School District’s K-8 cross country meet Oct. 11. Here are the top 10 finishers from each race: Girls top finishers, from left to right: Hazel Zachey, Maplewood K-8; Sadie Renick, Madrona K-8; Abby Tracy, Madrona; Ada Chapek, Madrona; Maya Strong, Madrona; Sophie Ionitsa, Madrona; Claire Dalen, Madrona; Emily Rust, Maplewood; Olivia Brown, Maplewood and Eldaah Samuel, Maplewood. (Photos courtesy of Edmonds School District) Boy race winners from left to right: Luca Hooks, Madrona; Pierce McCann, Madrona; Benjamin Greene, Maplewood; Taylor Wycoff, Maplewood; Amsaw Mitchell, Maplewood; Connor Schillinger, Maplewood; Elijah Hershey, Maplewood; Tetsu Wadud, Maplewood; Isaac Ball, Madrona and Jacob Kerley, Madrona.
