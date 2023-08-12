Culinary delights plus music and more at Taste Edmonds through Sunday

If ever there was a weekend to avoid your kitchen, this is it. Taste Edmonds is here. Drive, walk, bike or piggyback your way to the Frances Anderson Playfield now through Sunday to sample great eats. There’s so much variety, I can only quote the great philosopher, James Buffett: “Good God Almighty, which way do I steer?”

Local culinary giants Chef Shubert Ho (Bar Dojo), Jose Garzon (Garzon Latinx Street Food), and Ethan Stowell (The Victor Tavern) offer the best of local foods that satisfy your inner umami urges.

Food trucks are also here, guaranteed to bust yer belly with more sweet and savory delights.

Gip’s Down Home BBQ

La Casa De Amigos

Zuri’s Gourmet Donutz

Ryan’s Rezipes

Swagg-N-Wagon

Pop-N-Tyme

Tea Co

Browned & Toasted

Sweet Wheels

This is a new venue for Chef Jose Garzon, of Garzon Latinx Street Food. He said, “This is the first time that we’re at the Taste of Edmonds, but we have a history with Edmonds. I graduated from Edmonds College in the culinary department. And I also used to do brunches at Barkada with our great friends. We love Edmonds and reconnecting with the community.”

There’s plenty of entertainment on stage with genres to please everyone, from Nite Wave to School of Rock, Who’s Your Daddy, Road Trips, Dusty 45’s, Queen Mother, Mariachi Fiesta Mexicana, Jordan W. Campbell, and Promdate Mixtape.

For the kiddies, there are bouncy houses, face painting, a magic show and temporary tattoos.

For grown-ups, activities range from cornhole and axe throwing, to Strum Ukulele Band and a beer garden.

So much to do and eat. The bad news: Your kitchen will be lonely.

Learn more here.

— Story, photos and video by David Carlos