Culinary delights plus music and more at Taste Edmonds through Sunday

Posted: August 11, 2023 6
La Casa De Amigos’ Tajadas Regulares: Ground beef, pico de gallo, curtido and cabbage salad on a bed of fried green bananas or fries.
Teaco’s dynamite fries with homemade cheese powder topping.
Teaco’s lobster bites.
Gip’s Downhome BBQ: Brisket tacos.
Swagg-N-Wagon’s fried chicken and waffle fries basket
Browned and Toasted. D’Andre said: “We make our own marshmallows. Our marshmallows are toasted sugar marshmallows, so it’s not super sweet like regular store marshmallows are.”

If ever there was a weekend to avoid your kitchen, this is it. Taste Edmonds is here. Drive, walk, bike or piggyback your way to the Frances Anderson Playfield now through Sunday to sample great eats.  There’s so much variety, I can only quote the great philosopher, James Buffett:  “Good God Almighty, which way do I steer?”

Local culinary giants Chef Shubert Ho (Bar Dojo), Jose Garzon (Garzon Latinx Street Food), and Ethan Stowell (The Victor Tavern) offer the best of local foods that satisfy your inner umami urges.
Bar Dojo’s Pork Belly Nachos: Tortilla chips, lemon honey glazed pork belly, cheese sauce, pickled cucumber and chilies, cilantro aioli, scallions, sriracha mayo.
The Victor Tavern’s Victory Burger and tomato+cucumber salad.
Seoul Hotdog’s All Beef sausage with panko crust, and half-and-half potato (half cheese on the top, and half sausage on the bottom).
Ryan’s Rezipes presents crispy seasoned tater tots topped with smoked pulled pork, bbq sauce, sriracha aioli, lemon slaw, cilantro and lime wedge.
Sweet Wheels offers many flavors of handmade ice cream sandwiches. Here, Darrell holds a huckleberry on shortbread, and salted caramel on snickerdoodles.

Food trucks are also here, guaranteed to bust yer belly with more sweet and savory delights.

Gip’s Down Home BBQ
La Casa De Amigos
Zuri’s Gourmet Donutz
Ryan’s Rezipes
Swagg-N-Wagon
Pop-N-Tyme
Tea Co
Browned & Toasted
Sweet Wheels
Garzon Latinx Street Food’s Lentils and Pork Belly: White rice, sofrito stewed lentils, crispy pork belly, salsa criolla, aji, chimichurri aioli.

This is a new venue for Chef Jose Garzon, of Garzon Latinx Street Food.  He said, “This is the first time that we’re at the Taste of Edmonds, but we have a history with  Edmonds. I graduated from Edmonds College in the culinary department. And I also used to do brunches at Barkada with our great friends. We love Edmonds and reconnecting with the community.”

There’s plenty of entertainment on stage with genres to please everyone, from Nite Wave to School of Rock, Who’s Your Daddy, Road Trips, Dusty 45’s, Queen Mother, Mariachi Fiesta Mexicana, Jordan W. Campbell, and Promdate Mixtape.

For the kiddies, there are bouncy houses, face painting, a magic show and temporary tattoos.

For grown-ups, activities range from cornhole and axe throwing, to Strum Ukulele Band and a beer garden.

Taste of Edmonds, Day 1, at Frances Anderson Playfield.

So much to do and eat. The bad news: Your kitchen will be lonely.

Learn more here.

— Story, photos and video by David Carlos

 

