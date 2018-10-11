Customers asked to reduce natural gas use after Canadian pipeline explosion

A pipeline explosion in British Columbia on Tuesday cut off the flow of Canadian natural gas into Washington, raising the risk of power outages around the state, our online news partner The Seattle Times reported. The explosion caused no injuries, The Canadian Press reported.

Puget Sound Energy (PSE), Avista Corp. and Cascade Natural Gas said Wednesday that their gas supplies had been disrupted due to the explosion that occurred a day earlier. They asked their customers to reduce consumption by lowering their thermostats and limiting the use of hot water.

As a result of the outage, Waste Management will not provide garbage, recycling or compostables pickup for customers in all of King County and most of Snohomish Thursday. Waste Management trucks use natural gas provided by PSE. The rupture interrupted the flow of gas, the company said Wednesday evening. It’s unclear how long service will be halted.

