Cutting a rug at MTHS Swing Night on Nov. 17

The community is invited to an evening of dancing and live music at the Mountlake Terrace High School Swing Night from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at the school (21801 44th Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace)

All ages are welcome, and guests will receive swing dance lessons with professional dance instructors from 6-7 p.m, according to a news release.

The Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Bands will provide live music from 7- 9 p.m. The entry fee is $10 and includes coffee and dessert. Students of all ages are free.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at mthsmusic.ludus.com. Proceeds from the event support the Mountlake Terrace High School Music Program. More information can be found on the MTHS Music Boosters Facebook page.