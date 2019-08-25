Cybersecurity careers seminar at Edmonds CC Sept. 14

Curious about what it takes to become a cybersecurity expert and what careers are available? Find out at the Edmonds Community College Real CSI: Cybercrime Investigations and Cybersecurity Careers seminar from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, on campus in Woodway Hall, room 202.

This event is free and open to the public.

“Every day in Washington state, hundreds of people’s personal information, banking account information, and credit cards are bought and sold on the dark web,” said Steve Hailey, an Edmonds CC Information Security and Digital Forensics and seminar instructor. “Digital crime is big business, and it’s getting bigger. Ever wonder what could be done to protect yourself?”

Seminar topics include: Data storage, hard drives, and media; the deep web and dark web; recovering “deleted” data; sources of data and evidence; forensics in a networked environment; computer forensics procedures – methods to start an analysis and investigation; becoming an information security or computer forensics professional; locating and extracting evidence from the Windows registry; locating and extracting evidence related to internet activity; industry employment outlook; and how experts prepare to testify in cases.

Hailey will lead the seminar along with Edmonds CC instructor Mike Andrew. Both are subject matter experts in Cyberterrorism for Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) programs. Hailey and Andrews have trained Department of Defense and Federal law enforcement personnel to protect some of the most aggressively targeted information systems in the world within the nation’s critical infrastructure.

Edmonds CC is a recognized leader in educating and training cybersecurity professionals to meet workforce demands and has been designated a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education by the National Security Agency and Department of Homeland Security.

“Edmonds CC has been a leader in cybersecurity training in the state since 1999,” said Steve Hailey, Edmonds CC cybersecurity instructor. “The college’s program attracts students from all over the state as well as internationally, and we’d like to encourage students from a wide range of backgrounds to join us at the seminar to hear about the many career opportunities in cyber security.”

To register for the seminar, go to infosec.edcc.edu/seminars. For a campus map and directions, visit edcc.edu/campus.