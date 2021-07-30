Dacha Theatre bringing outdoor plays to Edmonds, Lynnwood areas Aug. 1, 5

Seattle-based Dacha Theatre in bringing a pair of outdoor plays to the Lynnwood and Edmonds area starting Aug. 1.
Star Play, an outdoor family play with music about the wonders of stars and the night sky – will be at the Lynndale Amphitheatre, 18927 72nd Ave. W. West, Lynnwood at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1
Dears in Headlights, a live drive-in play with physical theatre, clowning, and larger-than-life characters – will be performed at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 16431 52nd Ave. W., Edmonds, at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5.
The theatre company describes Star Play as “a wondrous, galaxy-sized adventure for all ages” and a “storybook romp through the night sky that follows Pleione, the seventh brightest Pleiades sister, as she charts a course through the Milky Way to save the red giant Betelgeuse from going supernova. ”
Dears in the Headlights, intended for audiences ages 10-plus, asks you to keep your arms, legs and laughter inside the vehicle at all times. “Dears in Headlights invites audiences back to the drive-in theatre for an evening of movie magic – only this time, the silver screen is replaced with a troupe of live actors. Accompanied by an FM radio soundtrack, this fully devised and larger-than-life love letter to classic cinema combines pastiche, clowning, vignettes, and physical theatre to create a playful, immersive experience for viewers with and without cars.
Tickets are available on a sliding scale, with tiered pricing for walk-ups and vehicles ranging from $25-$50. A pay-what-you-can option is available for all performances. Tickets are available online at dachatheatre.com/summer.
Founded in 2016, Dacha Theatre specializes in devised, immersive, and playful work.
