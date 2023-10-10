Daily closure of westbound 200th Street Southwest starts Oct. 12

On Thursday, Oct. 12, Sound Transit’s contractor will continue road work on 200th Street Southwest. This will require the full closure of 200th Street Southwest westbound between 46th Avenue West and 44th Avenue West. Detours will be provided.

What: Road work on 200th Street Southwest causing lane closures.

When: 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 12 and Friday, Oct. 13

Where: Westbound 200th St SW between 46th Ave W and 44th Ave W.

More

Plan ahead — leave early and budget extra time to reach your destination.

Dates and times are subject to change due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues.

Contact us

More project info: https://www.soundtransit.org/lynnwoodlink

Contact us: lynnwoodlink@soundtransit.org or 206-398-5300