Dave & Buster’s hosting ‘Food is Love’ fundraiser for Lynnwood Food Bank Oct. 18

Dave & Buster’s Lynnwood is sponsoring an evening of food, fun and giving back Sunday, Oct. 19 to benefit the Lynnwood Food Bank.
The event runs from 5-8 p.m. and includes dinner and drinks plus unlimited gaming until close. Bid on baskets at the charity auction
Ticket prices are
- $120 per ticket age 16 and up
- $60 per ticket age 15 and under
- Table of 8 – $880
All proceeds support the Lynnwood Food Bank.
Sponsorship opportunities are also available, along with basket donations from local businesses and community members.
Learn more and buy tickets here.
