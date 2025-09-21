Dave & Buster’s hosting ‘Food is Love’ fundraiser for Lynnwood Food Bank Oct. 18

Dave & Buster’s Lynnwood is sponsoring an evening of food, fun and giving back Sunday, Oct. 19 to benefit the Lynnwood Food Bank.

The event runs from 5-8 p.m. and includes dinner and drinks plus unlimited gaming until close. Bid on baskets at the charity auction

Ticket prices are

$120 per ticket age 16 and up

$60 per ticket age 15 and under

Table of 8 – $880

All proceeds support the Lynnwood Food Bank.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available, along with basket donations from local businesses and community members.

Learn more and buy tickets here.