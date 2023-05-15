David Harris named head football coach at Lynnwood High School

David Harris has been hired as the new head football coach at Lynnwood High School, Edmonds School District Athletic Director Angie McGuire announced Monday.

Described as a longtime member of the Lynnwood High School community, Harris has served eight years as an assistant coach for the Royals, spent one year on staff at Nathan Hale Hale School, and also has roots coaching in the Lynnwood youth football program.

A product of Lynnwood High School, he attended Western Washington University, where he competed in both football and lacrosse.

“Coach Harris has a passion for coaching football and brings with him a wealth of experience working with and empowering youth — both on and off the field,” McGuire said.





