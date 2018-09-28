David Lawrence Ayres: Service set for Oct. 13 at Holyrood Cemetery

David Lawrence Ayres, 55, passed away on Sept. 15, 2018 in Bothell, Wash.

David, our beloved son, brother, and uncle, was born in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 10, 1963 to Albert and Marilyn Ayres. David attended the University of Washington, and graduated from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona with a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management. He worked in the hotel industry in California and Washington. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends; and he enjoyed classic cars, quiet walks and following golf and the financial markets.

He is survived by his parents, one brother and two sisters; one niece and two nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 13, at noon at Holyrood Cemetery, Shoreline, Wash.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to NAMI.