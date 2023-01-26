David Parshall announces he’s running for Lynnwood City Council Position 7

Lynnwood resident David Parshall announced Wednesday he is a candidate for Lynnwood City Council Position 7.

The Position 7 seat is now held by Shannon Sessions, who announced last month that she won’t be seeking reelection.

The 49-year-old Parshall is a former teacher who taught at both Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace high schools.

In a news release announcing his candidacy, Parshall identified roads and transit, along with public safety, livability and preservation of green spaces, as key priorities.

“I have lived in or near Lynnwood for most of my life,” he said. “It is a special place that needs leadership to ensure responsible growth and keep us ahead of the curve.”

Noting that more families than ever are discovering Lynnwood as a great place to live, work and play, Parshall said he is focused on expanding and protecting opportunities for new and long-term residents of all backgrounds.

“Working with classrooms of diverse students, meeting and getting to know their families, showed me firsthand the importance of equity,” he said. “I want to be sure we’re creating livability and access to opportunity in Lynnwood. The doors of success should be open for everyone in our city.”

Parshall has received endorsements from former Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith, Lynnwood City Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby, Edmonds School District Director Dr. Deborah Kilgore, 32nd Legislative District Reps. Lauren Davis and Cindy Ryu, 44th Legislative District State Sen. John Lovick, Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers, Snohomish County Councilmembers Jared Mead and Strom Peterson and former Snohomish County Councilmember Stephanie Wright.

“I am honored to be endorsed by such a wide range of community leaders,” Parshall said. “I look forward to discussing the future of Lynnwood. I’ll be meeting with residents, listening to their feedback, and working hard to earn their vote for city council.”

Parshall’s website is www.ParshallForLynnwood.com.