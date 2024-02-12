Day hiking in the Central Cascades with Craig Romano next Edmonds Waterfront Center presentation March 5

Come take a slideshow hiking tour of Washington’s breathtaking Central Cascades with award-winning guidebook author Craig Romano Tuesday, March 5 during the latest in the Edmonds Author/Speaker Series sponsored by the Edmonds Waterfront Center and the My Neighborhood News Network.

Drawing from his newly released second edition Day Hiking Central Cascades (Mountaineers Books), Romano will introduce you to a diverse array of trails along the Stevens Pass US 2 corridor, the Icicle River Valley, Lake Wenatchee area, Blewett Pass, Wenatchee foothills, lightly hiked Entiat River Valley and the Lake Chelan area, including the remote Stehekin Valley. Copies of his book will also be available for sale, courtesy of the Edmonds Bookshop.

While researching this book, Romano hiked more than 2,000 miles, from easy nature trails to wilderness romps. This all-new, completely revised and updated volume contains 136 hikes, including many found in no other guidebooks. Many of the hikes from the previous edition have been greatly expanded, providing for even more hiking opportunities.

Romano is one of the most prolific trails writers in the Northwest, having penned more than two dozen books covering the region. His Columbia Highlands: Exploring Washington’s Last Frontier, was recognized in 2010 by Washington Secretary of State Sam Reed and State Librarian Jan Walsh as a Washington Reads book for its contribution to Washington’s cultural heritage. He has hiked more than 33,000 miles in Washington state alone. He is also an avid runner and has completed more than 40 marathons and ultra runs including the White River 50 mile Adventure Run.