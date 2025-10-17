Day of the Dead celebration returns to Lynnwood Library Nov. 1

The WAGRO Foundation — in collaboration with the Lynnwood Library, the City of Lynnwood, Verdant Health Commission, Community Foundation of Snohomish County, and The Fat Brush: Art Workshop — invites the public to a free Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos) celebration on Friday, Nov. 1, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lynnwood Library.

The Day of the Dead is one of Mexico’s most meaningful traditions, a time to honor and celebrate the lives of loved ones who have passed. This year’s community event will feature art, music, food, raffles, children’s activities and cultural workshops for all ages.

The celebration will begin with a traditional Aztec ceremony by Danza Azteca Yolihuani, followed by performances from Orquesta Northwest, directed by Paula Madrigal. Families can participate in a variety of activities, including the children’s contest “Catrincitas y Catrincitos,” art workshops, face painting and educational panels exploring the meaning and regional traditions of the Day of the Dead in Mexico.

A highlight of the event will be the Community Altar (Ofrenda Comunitaria), a shared space for remembrance and connection. Guests are encouraged to bring a photo or memento of a loved one, including family members, friends, or pets, to place on the altar. The altar symbolizes unity, healing and the belief that love and memory transcend time.

Attendees can also enjoy free tamales, coffee, and pan de muerto, along with raffles, art activities, and family-friendly fun throughout the day. Children will have a chance to win free Dave & Buster’s game tickets.

For more information or to participate in the contests, email: wagrofoundation@gmail.com or contact: Dr. Julieta Altamirano-Crosby at 206-850-2329.