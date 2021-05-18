Day one of filing draws candidates for local elections; deadline May 21

The first day of filing week for local elections drew a flurry of activity, according to candidate listings at the state’s voter.votewa.gov website.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. this Friday, May 21 to file for a range of local offices, including Lynnwood Mayor and City Council, Edmonds School Board, Alderwood Water and Wastewater District, Public Hospital District 2, and South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue.
Those races that draw three candidates or more will appear on the Aug. 4 primary election ballot, and so far Lynnwood mayor is the only race in that category. The top two candidates for each position will appear on the Nov. 2 general election ballot
For information on how to file as a candidate, download the Snohomish County 2021 Candidate Guide here.
Here are the candidates who are filed as of 5 p.m. Monday, May 17:
City of Lynnwood
Council Position 1: Nick Coelho
Council Position 2: Patrick Decker
Council Position 3: James Rutherford
Mayor: Christine Frizzell, George Hurst, Jim Smith
Edmonds School District
Director District 4: incumbent Deborah Kilgore
South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue
Commissioner Position-at-Large 6: Derek Daniels
Commissioner Position-at-Large 7: Ben Messaoudi
Public Hospital District 2
Commissioner Position 2: Rico Tessandore, Zemach Faris
Commissioner Position 5: incumbent Jim Distelhorst
Alderwood Water and Wastewater District
Commissioner Position 2: incumbent Donna Cross, challenger Mike Pivec, challenger Patrick Leonetti
