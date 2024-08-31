Day Trip Discoveries: Visit the Seattle Aquarium’s new Ocean Pavilion

The Seattle Aquarium opened its new Ocean Pavilion Aug. 29 to showcase ecosystems from the Coral Triangle in Southeast Asia. The 50,000-square-foot pavilion doubles the aquarium’s size and features 3,500 tropical fish, invertebrates and plants. More than 100 species are represented.

You can get a free look at reef fish and rays swimming overhead before you even buy a ticket. Outside and above the Ocean Pavilion’s entrance, the oculus window – 17 1/2-feet in diameter – lets you look up at reef inhabitants as they swim by.

Once inside, explore three areas: The Reef, The Archipelago and At Home in the Ocean. The Reef is the largest habitat with nearly half a million gallons of saltwater. It has five viewing windows; the largest is 30 1/2 feet across and 23 feet tall.

Here you can see leopard sharks, spotted eagle rays and schooling reef fish swimming past in the multi-story reef ecosystem. You can watch these inhabitants literally from above, across and below.

They represent the Coral Triangle’s ecosystem – a region in the Indo-Pacific so rich in biodiversity that’s it’s been called “the Amazon of the ocean.” The Indo-Pacific leopard sharks will be part of a world-first endangered shark breeding program to restore their wild populations.

The Archipelago recreates a shoreline mangrove forest above the surface and a coral reef below. Learn how mangroves can thrive with their roots dangling in salt water – which provide shelter for small rays and schooling fish. View the underside of a coral reef. A towering karst (rock) formation typical of Southeast Asia centers the exhibit.

At Home in the Ocean, the third habitat area, hosts species like clownfish, seahorses and leaf scorpionfish in their typical environments. Get a close-up look at the waving tentacles of sea anemone and little garden eels popping up and down in the sand.

Kids will love exploring the nearby Coral Reef Encounter crawl-through space. Here they can see reproductions and digital versions of reef inhabitants at their eye-level to learn about them.

Each habitat and display has touch panels to let you learn about it and its tropical occupants. Hands-on activity stations let you develop a deeper appreciation for the importance of sharks and coral reefs. Aquarium dive interpreters will give daily talks and presentations on ocean conservation and animal care.

The One Ocean Hall immerses you in 360-degree digital stories and interactive displays about the world’s oceans. Imagery projected across the floor and walls lets you see the habitats of marine creatures large and small. Watch coral spawn and explore a kelp forest. Discover bioluminescent life in the ocean’s deepest recesses.

The Ocean Pavilion also features installations by Indigenous artists to highlight the connection between people and the ocean. Handcrafted glass salmon swim overhead in one hallway, created by Lummi Nation artist Kwul Kwul Tw/Dan Friday. Paddles from the Northwest and Indonesia create another intriguing display.

Situated adjacent to the Aquarium’s Pacific Northwest exhibits, the Ocean Pavilion is a separate building that features a public roof. Opening in October, the roof will connect Pike Place Market to Seattle’s waterfront with the Overlook Walk. It will feature native plantings, public plazas, art and sweeping waterfront views.

The aquarium will eventually close the Pacific coral reef exhibits in its original buildings and move those tropical inhabitants to the Ocean Pavilion. Temperate water habitats will then be the sole focus in original buildings, housing harbor seals, jellies, salmon and other Northwest sea creatures.

Some impressive environmental facts about the Ocean Pavilion: Because of its efficient closed-loop system, 96% of its saltwater stays in the building. The Ocean Pavilion will operate 100% fossil fuel-free, using only electricity. It will be LEED Gold-certified and is also targeting Zero Carbon Certification from the International Future Living Institute.

The Seattle Aquarium and Ocean Pavilion are located at Pier 59 on the Seattle waterfront. Ticket prices include both the Aquarium and Ocean Pavilion; purchasing advance tickets online is strongly recommended. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (last entry at 5 p.m.) 365 days a year, including holidays.

Learn more here.

— By Julie Gangler

Julie Gangler visited Norway on Walking Adventures International’s tour, No Place Like Norway. She is a freelance writer who has worked as a media relations consultant for the Snohomish County Tourism Bureau. She began her career as a staff writer at Sunset Magazine and later was the Alaska/Northwest correspondent for Travel Agent Magazine.