Daylight savings starts Sunday: Time to change your clocks, check your smoke alarm batteries

On Sunday, March 14, it’s time to turn your clock forward for daylight savings time. Many people will use this opportunity to change their home’s smoke alarm batteries as well, says the National Fire Protection Association.
Because working smoke alarms are a critical element of home fire safety, the association supports any and all efforts to reinforce the importance of working batteries. However, it notes that today’s smoke alarms are not all designed the same and offers the following guidance:
- Smoke alarms with non-replaceable 10-year batteries are designed to remain effective for up to 10 years. If the alarm chirps, warning that the battery is low, replace the entire smoke alarm right away.
- Smoke alarms with any other type of battery need a new battery at least once a year. If that alarm chirps, warning the battery is low, replace the battery right away.
- When replacing a battery, follow manufacturer’s list of batteries on the back of the alarm or manufacturer’s instructions. Manufacturer’s instructions are specific to the batteries (brand and model) that must be used. The smoke alarm may not work properly if a different kind of battery is used.
