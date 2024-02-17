Daytime lane closures on 44th Ave W start Monday, Feb. 19

Starting Monday, Feb. 19, Sound Transit’s contractor will be relocating the structure at the intersection of 200th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West. This will require crews to close the right lanes on both southbound and northbound 44th Avenue West south of 200th from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, fron Feb. 19 to March 1.

Patrons will still have access to businesses’ driveways. The contractor has received a temporary noise variance to complete this work.