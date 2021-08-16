Deadline Aug. 16 to pre-purchase discounted tickets to Edmonds’ Taste Twenty-One music and food festival

Taste Edmonds is returning Aug. 20-22 as a smaller, music-focused event — known as Taste Twenty-One — that requires all attendees to be 21 or older. The deadline to pre-purchase tickets to Taste Twenty-One at a discounted price — you’ll save $10 and be entered to win two free Alaska Airlines tickets, is Monday, Aug. 16

Due to construction at Edmonds’ Civic Field, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce — which sponsors the annual Taste event — had to move it this year to Frances Anderson Playfield at 700 Main St., which has just 20% of the space of the usual Civic Field location.

The event will feature live music, a beer and wine garden, food trucks, and the cornhole tournament. Among the featured bands: One Love Bridge, Heart by Heart, the Atomic Punks, the Beatniks and Washed in Black. See the complete band schedule here.

Every person who pre-purchases a ticket to the Edmonds Taste Twenty-One will automatically be entered to win two free Alaska Airlines tickets. Up for grabs are two unrestricted Coach Class roundtrip tickets with no blackout dates and valid wherever Alaska Airlines goes (a $2,500 value).

As always, this event is a fundraiser for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, in support of the chamber’s free community events, including the 4th of July Parade and Fireworks, Edmonds Classic: Car and Motorcycle Show, Halloween Trick-or-Treat Night and the Tree Lighting Ceremony. In addition, Taste raises thousands of dollars that go back into the community in the form of donations to local non-profits and service clubs.

Purchase tickets (21 and older only) at www.TasteEdmonds.com. Online pre-purchase costs $20 for a one-day pass and $50 for a weekend pass. A one-day pass is available for $30 on the day of event. All sales are final with no refunds for any reason.

Fortuna Law PLLC will be offering $5 off Taste Twenty-One coupons to everyone who contributes to the law firm’s Shelter Pets Toy Drive in the month of August. Learn more here.

In addition, if you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative COVID test, you can receive $10 off a $30 day-of-purchase ticket

You must be age 21 or older to enter, and wristbands will be applied upon entry. Re-entry will be allowed with a valid wristband. There is also an ID and bag check every time you enter.

Your ticket provides access to all music, food and lounges – there is no separate stage or beer garden.

Event schedule:

Friday, Aug. 20, 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 21, noon – 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 22, noon – 8 p.m.

For more information, visit www.tasteedmonds.com.