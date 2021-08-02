Deadline Aug. 2 to apply for new Edmonds School District dual language program

Are you interested in having your children learn two languages? The Edmonds School District is launching a new Spanish two-way dual language program for incoming kindergartners at College Place Elementary and Cedar Valley Community School.
Learn more on the Dual-Language Program website. The application deadline has been extended to Aug. 2.
