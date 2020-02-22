Deadline for high school students’ TEDx applications extended to March 1

Edmonds School District high school students are producing the second annual TedX event for local high school students and they want student voices to be heard.

The event will be held May, 30, starting at 2 p.m. in the Edmonds Community College Black Box Theater

The deadline to submit nominations and applications has been extended to Sunday, March 1 at 11:59 p.m.

The Black Box Theater is located at 20310 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.

For more information, to nominate a student or apply, visit the Edmonds School District website.