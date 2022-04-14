Deadline Friday to register for April 20 Lynnwood Chamber luncheon

Join the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce for bingo and networking during the group’s April in-person luncheon set for 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, April 20 at the Embassy Suites in Lynnwood.

Registrations are due by 5 p.m. Friday, April 15 at this link . Cost is $35 for members and $40 for non-members.

The Embassy Suites is located at 20610 44th Ave. W.