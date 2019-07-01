Deadline July 5 to apply for vacancy on South County Fire Board

Snohomish County Fire District 1 is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the Board of Commissioners left by the passing of Commissioner Richard Schrock in May. Completed applications and questionnaires are due at Headquarters no later than 3:30 p.m. on July 5.

Applicants must be registered to vote and live within the boundaries of Fire District 1 in unincorporated south Snohomish County. An application and questionnaire are available on the South County Fire website, www.southsnofire.org/BoardVacancy, and during business hours at South County Fire Headquarters, 12425 Meridian Ave. S, Everett WA 98208.

Fire District 1 is now part of the South County Fire regional fire authority (RFA). Currently, all Fire District 1 Commissioners also serve on the South County Fire Board of Commissioners along with two appointed Lynnwood City Council members. Fire District 1 will be dissolved at the end of this year. The applicant selected to fill the vacant board seat will serve on the Fire District 1 Board through the end of the year when the district is dissolved and will serve on the South County Fire Board for two years remaining in a six-year term.

The Board of Commissioners defines and oversees the RFA’s long-term vision and guides the staff in achieving the goals of the RFA. Board members also represent the RFA on intergovernmental boards and committees. Commissioners attend board meetings in the evening on the first three Tuesdays of each month.