Deadline Oct. 24 to nominate your Lynnwood favorites

Just a few days remain for you to nominate your favorite everything in Lynnwood! From hair salon to attorney to coffee shop, it’s time to submit your nominations for the Best of Lynnwood 2025.

Presented by the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce with support from Lynnwood Today, the Best of Lynnwood will recognize those services, companies and people that make our city a special place to live, work and play.

Here’s how it works:

Between now and Oct. 24, nominate your favorites at BestofLynnwood.com — or scan the QR code below.

Then come back to BestofLynnwood.com Nov. 1 and vote for your favorite nominated businesses.

All winners will receive their awards at a Lynnwood Chamber luncheon in February 2025 and be recognized in both online and print publications produced by Lynnwood Today. They will also receive a window sticker to display proudly in their establishments. To learn more about Best of Lynnwood print and online advertising opportunities, email Kathy Hashbarger.

The deadline to submit nominations is Oct. 24, 2024. Watch Lynnwood Today for the list of nominees and your opportunity to vote for the Best of Lynnwood 2025.

And remember to submit your photos for the Best of Lynnwood 2025 photo contest. The winning photo will be used as 2025 cover art for the annual magazine, which includes both a print edition distribute to Lynnwood businesses and organizations, and an online version that will live as a PDF on the Lynnwood Today website. You will receive full credit for your photograph in the magazine.

Learn more about the photo contest here.