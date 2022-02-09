Deaths of Lynnwood couple determined to be murder-suicide

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday that a husband and wife found dead in their Lynnwood home Feb. 7 died of gunshot wounds – and Lynnwood police confirmed the deaths were the result of a murder-suicide.

The couple was discovered Monday, Feb. 7, inside a home in the 18400 block of 60th Avenue West.

According to the medical examiner, the cause of death for the 82-year-old female is a gunshot wound, and the the manner of death is suicide.

The 82-year-old male died from multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of death is a homicide, the medical examiner said.