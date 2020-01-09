December 2019 Edmonds School District High School Students of the Month

Edmonds Heights K-12

Natasha Thompson

Mother’s Name: Maria Thompson

Father’s Name: James Thompson

Clubs & Activities: WA Thespian Society

Community Service: Provide childcare services; technical theater work at Madrona K-8.

Future Educational Goals: Proceed to get education within the performing arts.

Future Career Goals: Keep the path with acting/singing and perhaps be a vocal/acting coach.

Rebel Sander

Mother’s Name: Adrienne Sander

Father’s Name: Martin Sander

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: Member of the Seattle Street Fighter Community.

Honors: Completed Sno-Isle Tech’s 21st Century Skills and Electrical Engineering 1 tests, and completed their electronics, engineering, technology first-year program with the highest level of competency on almost every category and achieved the school’s honor roll.

Career Goals: To become an electrical engineer with a multitude of side jobs.

Edmonds-Woodway High School

Stephanie Farmer

Mother’s Name: Denise Farmer

Father’s Name: David Farmer

GPA: 3.9

Clubs & Activities: EWHS Warrior Word Editor-in-Chief; head organizer of TEDxYouth@YostPark; volunteer at Pacific Science Center; Girl Scouts.

Athletics: Ballet Dancer since the age of three

Honors: National Honor Society member

Community Service: I volunteer at Pacific Science Center and local food banks with youth groups and girl scouts.

Significant School Project: I organized the first ever TEDx event for the Edmonds School District.

Career Goals: I’d like to work in journalism or dance in a large metropolitan city.

Anything else we should know? I am so honored to receive this award.

TJ Oliver

Mother’s Name: Angie Oliver

Father’s Name: James Oliver

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: DECA officer and competitor, National Honor Society President

ASB: Senior Class President

Athletics: Varsity Tennis, Captain

Honors: First place in DECA Sports and Entertainment Marketing, 2018 and 2019

Awards: 2019 CTE Award for Business and Marketing

Community Service: I volunteer through Edmonds Special Olympics as a partner in the Unified Soccer Program.

Significant School Project: For my IB diploma, I am writing an extended essay (EE) exploring the themes of suffering, nobility, and justice in “The Count of Monte Cristo” and Rita Hayworth and “The Shawshank Redemption.”

Educational Goals: To graduate from a four year university.

Career Goals: To pursue a career in business or engineering



Lynnwood High School

Jiajing Cai

Mother’s Name: Xuhong Liu

Father’s Name: Jing Cai

GPA: 3.91

Clubs & Activities: Leadership Team

Athletics: Former tennis player

Community Service: School related community service at Taste Edmonds.

Significant School Project: Leadership activities

Educational Goals: To focus on mathematics and computer coding.

Future Career Goals: Computer engineer, actuary and/or architecture.

Anything else we should know? Thank you for choosing me as the December Student of the Month, I really appreciate the team who chose me. I am surprised that I even got this award. From freshman year to this year, I always wondered if I could ever get an award just like the people who I see as the Student of the Month. I always looked up to anyone, no matter if they’re younger than I am, because I can learn from them and improve. That’s what I always strive for. Then here I am receiving one. I am so grateful for this recognition and I am happy to be recognized at Lynnwood High School. It’s an honor.

Vanny Nguyen

Mother’s Name: Mai Le

Father’s Name: Hoc Hieu Nguyen

GPA: 3.972

Clubs & Activities: I am the President of Lynnwood Key Club and a member of Interact Club and National Honors Society.

Honors: Perfect Attendance in all of my school years – Key Club Member of the Month – National Honors Society Member – Completed WA Business Week for 2 years – Certified in Microsoft Office Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and Access

Awards: President’s Volunteer Service Award; 4.0 Academic Achievement Award for two years; Academic Honor Roll

Community Service: I have been involved in Key Club and Interact Club for all four years and have volunteered for a total of 261.9 hours in Key Club alone. As for leadership, I have been secretary and public relationships for the Interact Club and secretary of Key Club and I am the president this year!

Future Career Goals: I plan to major in business in the future and hopefully be a manager, CEO, or some sort of leadership position in a company. Whatever career I end up with, I want it to be rewarding and something that makes me happy.

Meadowdale High School

Mason Vaughn

Mother’s Name: Amy Vaughn

Father’s Name: Chad Vaughn

GPA: 3.5

Clubs & Activities: Link Crew

Athletics: Football, basketball, baseball

Honors: Twice football All Wesco first team; all area football team; all wesco first team.

Community Service: I have volunteered at the Marysville Food Bank

Current Employment: Caterer at Bistro 76

Educational Goals: To attend a university

Career Goals: To get a good job that I enjoy doing.

Yonaa Lee

Mother’s Name: Eunkyong Yang

Father’s Name: Hakshin Lee

GPA: 3.4

Clubs & Activities FBLA

ASB: I am not a member of the ASB office but I will be getting an ASB card soon

Significant School Project: Being involved in the reopening of the student store

Educational Goals: I plan to attend community college first, then transfer to a university. This way, I can cut the cost of my tuition while still getting a higher education.

Career Goals: Something business related.

Anything else we should know? I’m just an average student trying to graduate without causing any trouble.

Mountlake Terrace High School

Alex (Meghan) Park

Mother’s Name: Michele Park

Father’s Name: Bruce Park

GPA: 3.877

Clubs & Activities: I am the president of IATRIX21, a biomedical STEM club aimed to help women in STEM fields. I am also involved in the Hawkeye, TSA, Hi-Q, and National Honors Society.

Athletics: I swam freshman, sophomore, and senior years.

Awards: I’ve won first place sophomore year at the BioExpo in the category of Neuroscience, in junior year I placed second in WSSEF and an honorable mention in CSRSEF with my partner Stephen Yang in a junior project.

Community Service: Outside of school, I participate in the student leadership board of Seattle’s Holocaust Center for Humanity, where we do various community service activities and talk about tough topics going on at our school and brainstorm ways to solve the problems.

Significant School Project: For my STEM Senior project, I am working with Stephen Yang to build a machine learning database to aid neurodegenerative disease research.

Educational Goals: I hope to go to UBC for bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Management.

Career Goals: After college, I want to join the U.S. Air Force. After serving, I hope to own my own startup company or become a research scientist.

Anything else we should know? I would not be the person I am today without learning from the mistakes I have made. I appreciate being a December Student of the Month, and thank the people who have helped me and supported me no matter what.

Lillianna Garza

Mother’s Name: Kristin Garza

Father’s Name: Cosme Garza

GPA: 2.98

Clubs & Activities: cheer; TATU; Connect Crew

Honors: Cheer captain; WSCCA Candidate 2018-19

Awards: Athlete for the month of September

Community Service: MTYAA assistant coach

Current Employment: American Eagle Outfitters

Educational Goals: Psychology

Career Goals: To work as a clinical child psychologist.

Project SEARCH

Tyler Paul

Mother’s Name: Sabrina Paul

Father’s Name: Matthew Paul

Athletics: Football, wrestling, and track

Awards: Athlete of the Year, All Sports

Significant School Project: Swedish Edmonds volunteer service

Future Career Goals: Groundskeeper

Anything else we should know? I like going to the movies and my favorite thing to do is ride my bike. I’m a really big Cleveland Browns fan.

Scriber Lake High School

Shanija Nesbitt

Mother’s Name: Dorothy Nesbitt

GPA: 3.6

Significant School Project: Mini Courses, writer in the Scriber Book

Future Career Goals: Starting my own business.

Jordan Proffitt

Mother’s Name: Paula Proffitt

Father’s Name: Brad Proffitt

Clubs & Activities: “Bad” movie club

Educational Goals: To attend community college first, then on to film school.

Future Career Goals: Directing films

VOICE Transition Program

Bailey Waters

Mother’s Name: Debi Waters

Father’s Name: Mike Waters

Clubs & Activities: Special Olympics Bowling and Young Life

Athletics: I enjoy bowling and swimming.

Current Employment: I currently have a volunteer position at Chase Lake Elementary School in the cafeteria.

Educational Goals: I am excited to graduate from VOICE Transition Program this year

Career Goals: I would like to get a paid job.

Anything else we should know? I really like being with my friends and telling “gotcha jokes.”