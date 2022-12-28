‘Decoding Art in Seattle’s Public Spaces’ topic of Edmonds lecture Jan. 18

Jim Rupp, author of Art in Seattle’s Public Spaces, from SoDo to South Lake Union, will be speaking at Edmonds’ Cascadia Art Museum Thursday, Jan. 18.

Walk down any street in Seattle, turn the corner, and you are likely to discover art enhancing the city’s public spaces. No other U.S. city can match the per-capita number of artworks in Seattle’s public spaces. How did Seattle amass such a vast collection? Rupp will explore Seattle’s urban art collecting during the past 100-plus years.

Art in Seattle’s Public Spaces, from SoDo to South Lake Union was recently published by the University of Washington Press. Rupp, a Seattle native, long-time lawyer and local historian, has collected information about art in Seattle public spaces for over 40 years. His first book, Art in Seattle’s ublic Places, an Illustrated Guide, was published by the UW Press in 1992.

The lecture starts at 6 p.m. and the cost is $12. You can learn more and purchase your ticket here.