Decorated car trunks needed for Lynnwood Trunk R Treat event on Halloween

Lynnwood’s Trunk R Treat invites families to a safe and family-friendly trick or treat adventure on Halloween in a local parking lot of decorated vehicles, with trunks open and full of candy.

Vehicle trunks are necessary to make this event a success. Adults are encouraged to decorate the back of their vehicles, load up on candy and come sit in the Cheaper by the Day parking lot, located at 19800 44th Ave W., in Lynnwood. This year’s event will be held rain or shine.

The event will be hosted by the Cheeseburger Babies Foundation, the charitable arm of Cheaper by the Day; Lynnwood Elks Lodge No. 2171, Genghis Mongolian Grill and Lynnwood Today.

Those wanting to volunteer their trunk for the event can contact Seaun Richards at 425-218-5996 or email at info@cheaperbytheday.com.