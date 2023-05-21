Deep cleaning at Picnic Point Park

Clearing out invasive undergrowth
One man, previously unseen, emerges from a sea of green leaves.
Slicing up the branches to make them easier to move and compost faster.
Teamwork as one man collects vines and one woman relocates them.
A father-son volunteer duo

Dozens of volunteers spent their morning Saturday wrestling with vines and branches during a cleanup at Picnic Point Park in unincorporated Edmonds, aimed at improving the marine habitat and restoring a vital salmon run at Picnic Point Beach.

Organized jointly by the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds and the Snohomish County Healthy Forest Project, the work focused on clearing out English ivy and Himalayan blackberry, two common invasive species that can disrupt the local ecosystem. The discarded remains were left onsite to be composted.

–Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

