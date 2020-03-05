Delayed due to January 2017 fire, Scriber Lake Road senior housing now open

After delays due to a fire that engulfed the construction site three years ago, a senior housing complex is now open on Scriber Lake Road in Lynnwood.

The Reserve at Lynnwood — located at 19815 Scriber Lake Road — is an age 55-plus community that features 295 new studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. The five-story complex includes an indoor swimming pool and spa, a 24-hour fitness center, patios and balconies and a washer and dryer set in each unit. The apartments range in size from 428-757 square feet and are located three blocks southwest of Scriber Lake Park.

Indigo Real Estate Services manages the property.

The project was delayed after a structure fire at the construction site in January 2017 engulfed the development in flames. At the time of the fire, the drywall had not yet been installed, which may have contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, according to the Lynnwood Fire Department.

Additionally, the fire left dozens of apartments at the nearby Lynnview Apartments uninhabitable due to smoke, heat and water damage.

The Lynnwood Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) National Response Team investigated the cause of the fire. However due to extensive damage from fire exposure and structural collapse, the cause of the fire was officially classified as undetermined.

The Reserve at Lynnwood participates in an affordable housing program that offers rents at below the average median rent to qualifying households. Rental rates for households meeting income limits range from studios priced at $1,094 per month to two-bedroom apartments priced at $1,409 per month. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

To qualify, a sliding income scale is used that rises based on the number of people in a household. The annual household income limits range from one person earning $38,750 and five people earning $59,800.

For more information, call 425-361-7038 or visit www.ReserveAtLynnwood.com.