Delivery driver shot through windshield while near Lynnwood car wash

A DoorDash delivery driver was shot in the shoulder near a Lynnwood car wash early Wednesday morning.

The 36-year-old victim told Lynnwood police that he and his friend were delivering food around 1 a.m. when they drove past Keeboo Car Wash in the 4600 block of 168th Street Southwest. Mistakenly thinking they recognized two people standing outside the car wash, they stopped — then made a U-turn once realizing they did not know the two individuals.

As they were heading past the car wash again, one of the people standing outside fired a single shot through the driver’s windshield, striking the driver’s shoulder. Police are unclear why the shot was fired.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

No one at or near the scene called 911, so police responded to Swedish Edmonds hospital, where the victim went after the shooting.

According to Lynnwood Police Public Affairs and Communications Manager Joanna Small, police are still working to get images of the suspect off surveillance video footage.