DeMiero Jazz Fest fundraiser set for Nov. 27-Dec. 5

The DeMiero Jazz Fest, an annual non-competitive vocal jazz festival traditionally held in downtown Edmonds with many participants from the Edmonds School District, is offering a week of virtual auctions and live performances during its One FanJAZZtic fundraiser Nov. 27 through Dec. 5

Register at www.betterunite.com/demierojazzfest-onefanjazzticevent to be entered into daily drawings for fun prizes. Once you’re registered, you can preview auction items, which include one-of-a-kind events, handcrafted items and gift baskets. There are also musical experiences and rare Manhattan Transfer collectors items, courtesy of the estate of Tim Hauser.

All proceeds go to the DeMiero Jazz Festival, who’s mission is to provide world-class jazz experiences through education, clinics and performances. If you would like to make a donation: visit demierojazzfest.org/support-us/ or text JAZZ to 206-590-6339.