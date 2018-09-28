DeMiero Jazz Fest presents One FanJAZZtic Evening! at EdCC Saturday

Saturday, Sept 29
6-9:30 p.m.
DeMiero Jazz Fest Presents:
One FanJAZZtic Evening!
Benefit Concert and Party
Edmonds Community College Black Box Theater
20310 68th Ave W
Lynnwood
Featuring vocal jazz artists Sara Gazarek, Jake Bergevin and the Ingraham High School Jazz Choir
This event will include a festive cocktail party with delectable appetizers, cash bar, silent and live auctions, and door prizes. Parking is free – no permit required. Proceeds support the DeMiero Jazz Fest – Celebrating more than 40 years of vocal jazz excellence inspiring thousands of talented young musicians.