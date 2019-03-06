DeMiero Jazz Fest set for March 7-9

North Sound Church and the Edmonds Center for the Arts will host the 43rd annual DeMiero Jazz Festival March 7-9 in downtown Edmonds.

This music education event brings in more than 65 jazz choirs from middle school, high school, college and community groups, for a non-competitive, inspiring chance to perform and work with professional jazz artists. Daytime performances, master classes and workshops are open to the public to view for free — just wander in. Three evening concerts showcase the fine work of the students and the pros.