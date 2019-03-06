DeMiero Jazz Fest set for March 7-9

North Sound Church and the Edmonds Center for the Arts will host the 43rd annual DeMiero Jazz Festival March 7-9 in downtown Edmonds.
This music education event brings in more than 65 jazz choirs from middle school, high school, college and community groups, for a non-competitive, inspiring chance to perform and work with professional jazz artists. Daytime performances, master classes and workshops are open to the public to view for free — just wander in. Three evening concerts showcase the fine work of the students and the pros.
On Thursday night, March 7 at 7 p.m., 10 student choirs will perform after rehearsing and learning all day with the pros. Tickets will be available at the door for the event, held at the North Sound Church, 201 4th Ave. N., Edmonds.
On Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m., hear the professional jazz artists in concerts for students and the public — both at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N. Ticket prices begin at $25 and are available through the Edmonds Center for the Arts websiteand at the door.
For more information, contact Rob Hyatt, festival director, at [email protected]