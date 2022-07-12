Demo the latest sound equipment at Lynnwood’s Uberbeatz StudiosJuly 16

Lynnwood’s Uberbeatz Studios is hosting a Demo Day this Saturday, July 16, for customers to test out equipment they’re interested in.

The latest amplifiers by Dylan Benedict will be available to demo. Customers will also be able to try out pedals from Fowl Sounds and Spun Loud Effects. Uberbeatz encourages individuals to bring their own guitars to see which equipment best fits their personal preferences.

Representatives from Fowl Sounds will be at the event to talk to anyone interested in learning more about their equipment. In addition, Spun Loud Effects will be demonstrating their Shuksan Fuzz and Litigator Drive.

The event will run from 12-4 p.m. at Uberbeatz Studios, located at 12314 Beverly Park Rd.