Demolition work continues at former Whispering Pines apartment complex

Work at the former Whispering Pines apartment complex is underway, where crews have removed much of the previous structure to make room for a new complex with more housing units.

A 50-year-old apartment complex owned and operated by the Housing Authority of Snohomish County (HASCO), Whispering Pines was demolished because the old building’s sewer and fire alarm systems were failing. All of the building’s units were labeled as affordable housing. Since September, crews have worked to tear down the old complex with plans to bring in a newer one with more housing units.

Under the new name novo on 52nd, HASCO plans to offer an income-restricted housing complex on the same site — located at 18225 52nd Ave. W. Plans for the new complex include 16 new buildings with 242 units (two more than the previous complex) and feature a club house, recreational spaces and a community garden.

The redevelopment was the topic of some controversy earlier this year as previous Whispering Pines tenants struggled to find new homes as the demolition date drew nearer.

The new site will also include 399 parking stalls, where the previous complex had 356.

–By Cody Sexton