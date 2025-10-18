Department of Ecology: Learn about flood risks ahead of rainy season

Types of flooding

Floods occur naturally and can happen almost anywhere. Although river and coastal flooding are the two most common types in Washington, flooding can happen anywhere. Here are the different types of flooding in the state.

River flooding

River flooding occurs when water in a stream or river channel accumulates faster than it can be carried away. Rivers typically flood due to persistent thunderstorms, atmospheric rivers, ice jams and combined rainfall and snow melt. In Western Washington, river flooding usually happens after prolonged winter rains. In Eastern Washington and Cascade Mountain range, spring snow melt and rain-on-snow events are the primary culprits.

Coastal flooding

When high tides combine with heavy rainfall, strong winds and waves, and low atmospheric pressure, residents along Washington’s 3,300 miles of tidal coastline can experience coastal flooding. When these conditions also coincide with a “king tide” – the highest predicted tides of the year – inland flooding can occur along Puget Sound, Strait of Juan de Fuca and Pacific Ocean because these conditions can also push high tides up to 20 feet above predicted levels. Unfortunately, due to sea level rise, today’s king tides are likely to become everyday tides in the future.

Surface water flooding

Flood risks are not just limited to areas along our rivers and coast. Surface water flooding, especially in the state’s urban areas, can happen after several days of moderate rainfall or intense precipitation in a short period of time because hard surfaces such as streets, parking lots, roofs and driveways prevent rain from soaking into the soil.

Flash flooding

After heavy rains, flash flooding can occur as raging torrents ripping through riverbeds, urban streets and mountain canyons. Flash floods are unpredictable and usually occur within minutes, but sometimes hours, after excessive rainfall. Areas scarred by wildfires are particularly susceptible to flash flooding because heavy precipitation runs off almost instantly, causing creeks and drainage areas to flood quickly and at higher-than-normal levels. Stormwater runoff can also mobilize rocks, boulders, downed trees, sediment and other debris, creating particularly dangerous conditions.

Understanding flood risks

Since anywhere it rains can also flood, every home and property in Washington has some level of flood risk. However, there are many things you can do to be prepared.

First, it is important to know whether your home or property is in area considered at “high,” “moderate” or “low” risk of flooding. FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center is the official public source for flood hazard information to support the National Flood Insurance Program. FEMA also continually updates its flood risk maps to reflect changes in land development and other factors. To find the flood risk map for your home or property. enter the address, place, or longitude-latitude coordinates.

Here are some tips about using the FEMA flood maps: