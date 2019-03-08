Department of Justice, winery settle disability complaint from Lynnwood resident

The U.S. Department of Justice and Woodinville’s Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery have reached an agreement for increased accessibility following an American with Disabilities Act (ADA) complaint by Lynnwood resident Char Blankenship.

The settlement includes accessibility improvements to bathrooms, tasting rooms, concert seating, better access to the concert amphitheater and more accessible parking spaces.

Blankenship, who filed the complaint in 2016, also receives $500 to settle the issue.

“I wasn’t interested in money,” she said. “That wasn’t my goal. It was about rights for the disabled. I’m the kind of person that when I see a wrongdoing to anyone I try to speak up, and this episode was so horrible.”

Blakenship, 63, uses a wheelchair due to osteoporosis and arthritis, and has had four surgeries on one leg in recent years.

A concert fan, she said she purchased accessible seating for a performance at the winery in 2016. Accompanied by her daughter, Sage, they arrived early only to find no available disabled parking spaces. Blankenship said they then had to traverse a treacherous course to the seating area.

“I had to go down a grassy slope in a wheelchair across uneven terrain. My daughter was having a heck of a time with the wheelchair,” she said.

The two were told to go behind a crowd of people seated on folding chairs, with aisles too narrow for her wheelchair. “They stuck us on the end,” Blankenship said, adding that as people got up to go out they would accidentally knock into her. “It was really painful.”

They never saw much of the show, she said, as people stood up, responding to the music. “I understood that, but I was in a place in the back.”

After the concert and in the dark, Blankenship said her daughter was worried. “She said, ‘Mom, I don’t think I can get you up the slope.’” They waited until a male employee helped get them back to the parking lot.

“The whole thing was humiliating,” said Blankenship.”People were looking at us. I thought, Oh my God, I just want to be invisible. This isn’t right.”

Soon after, she filed her complaint.

The winery did not respond to a request for a comment. But a news release from the U.S. Attorneys Office, District of Western Washington, noted the winery’s cooperation in making changes: “I commend Chateau Ste. Michelle for recognizing the need to correct barriers to equal access in its facilities, so that all those who want to visit the winery or enjoy a concert can do so,” said U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran.

“I’m so proud of myself for following through,” said Blankenship, who hopes that people become more aware of challenges the disabled face every day.

“Please don’t take a disabled parking spot while you just run in for something,” she said, because that spot may be badly needed by someone in a wheelchair.

She rejoices when accommodations for the disabled are well thought out, recalling an elevated area provided at Safeco Field for a Billy Joel concert. She recounts how she and her daughter had a wonderful time, and that some people in the general seating area wanted to come to where she was for a better view.

Her voice trembling, Blakenship added, “We felt like we mattered. That’s a feeling you really need when you’re in a wheelchair.”

— By Connie McDougall