Deputies searching for 11-year-old suspect in stabbing attempt at Alderwood Middle School

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for an 11-year-old boy suspected of attempting to stab another student at Alderwood Middle School Friday afternoon.

According to sheriff’s office spokesperson Renee Cooper, deputies responded to a call at the school around 1:30 p.m. after receiving a report about the stabbing attempt.

“A teacher witnessed the incident and intervened, preventing the victim from being injured,” Cooper said in a press release. The suspect, believed to be a former Alderwood Middle School student, fled on foot and was unaccounted for as of 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say there are no active threats to the students, staff or school, but the incident is under investigation. Those who have any additional information are encouraged to call 911 to relay the information to law enforcement, Alderwood Middle School Principal Christy Frary said in an email to parents.

The school did not go into lockdown, Edmonds School District spokesperson Curtis Campbell told Lynnwood Today. Friday was an early release day and the incident happened after school hours, he said.

“We understand that incidents like this are deeply concerning, and we are grateful for the swift response by our staff and local law enforcement,” Frary wrote. “The safety and well being of our students remain our highest priority.”

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.