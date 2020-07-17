Deputy Chief Jim Nelson named interim chief of the Lynnwood Police Department

Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith has selected Deputy Chief Jim Nelson to serve as Lynnwood’s next chief of police after the retirement of Chief Tom Davis at the end of this month.

Nelson will begin serving as interim chief Aug. 1. The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to vote on his confirmation during the council’s Aug. 10 business meeting.

Nelson has spent his entire law enforcement career at the Lynnwood Police Department, beginning as a patrol officer in August 1993. Exactly 27 years later to the day, he will assume the role of interim chief of police.

Since joining the department, Nelson has held many ranks and had many assignments with the department, including detective sergeant, sergeant with the South Snohomish County Narcotics Task Force, commander of investigations, and commander of the detention division/municipal jail. He has been serving as one of the department’s two deputy police chiefs since 2016.

Nelson has also successfully led both operations and administrative sides of the department throughout his tenure, and has a great understanding of the diverse department units, the city said in an announcement. “He is respected and trusted by the employees of LPD and other city departments and he is committed to our city and our community members,” Mayor Smith said. “We are fortunate to have someone who is ready, willing, and qualified to take over the helm and move us closer to our goal of being a safe, welcoming and inclusive city.”

Nelson is a Washington State University alum and holds a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Nebraska. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy, holds a certificate in forensics from the University of Washington, and is a proud former U.S. Marine.

Outside of work, Nelson is an avid outdoor enthusiast and lover of the Pacific Northwest; he backpacks, hikes, fishes, skis and enjoys time with his wife, two young daughters and adult son.

“I am excited to continue serving my community, the city, and the excellent men and women of the Lynnwood Police Department as the next chief of police,” Nelson said. “Over nearly three decades I have had the opportunity to help build strong relationships with our diverse community, and I look forward to continuing to find innovative ways to develop trust between our officers and the people who depend on us so that we may provide them with the best public safety service possible.”