Deputy Prosecutor Adam Cornell to speak at Oct. 11 Lynnwood Rotary meeting.

Snohomish County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Adam Cornell is the guest speaker at Lynnwood Rotary Club’s meeting this Thursday, Oct. 11, from noon-1:30 p.m. at Edmonds Community College, Woodway Hall Room 202, Lynnwood.

Cornell has been a Snohomish County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney since 2002. He is currently supervising a team of prosecutors tasked with reviewing non-violent felony cases. He is also one of three prosecutors assigned to the Snohomish County Multi-Agency Response Team—the independent investigative body made up of local law enforcement officers who investigate officer involved use of force cases.

Cornell is running unopposed in the November 2018 general election for Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney.

An Edmonds resident, Cornell has a law degree from Lewis & Clark College and a Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from Georgetown University.

Edmonds Community College is located 20000 68th Ave W

Lynnwood. You can learn more at rotarycluboflynnwood.com/events/club-meeting-woodway-hall-202-14/.